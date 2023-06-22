NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are partly sunny across the state, and there is patchy fog in northeast New Mexico. Showers and storms in southeast Colorado will move into northeast New Mexico by later this morning, lasting through the early afternoon.

More storms will develop off of a dry line near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains by mid-afternoon, moving east towards Texas. Isolated storms will have potential to become severe, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes. There will also be isolated storms around the northern mountains and southeast NM.

Winds will be breezier than Wednesday, picking up to around 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Even gustier conditions are expected Friday, with around 45 mph gusts possible. Most of the state will be under high fire danger Friday. Temperatures will cool down in northeast New Mexico today, thanks to a backdoor cold front, but the rest of the state will stay scorching hot.