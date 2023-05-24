The state of New Mexico’s weather will be split in half for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Western parts of the state will be dry, sunny, and warm today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be near, if not a degree or two above average. Winds will remain mostly calm unless virga, or evaporating rain, is in the area. This will allow for locally gustier downdrafts.

The eastern half of New Mexico will be dealing with severe weather potential all week. Southwesterly winds will keep ample moisture in place east of the Central Mountain Chain, while southeasterly winds bring dry air across the western parts of the state. A dry line will set up where these two boundaries collide. This will generate an area of lift along the line, where strong to severe storms will set up.

The dry line will waver back and forth across eastern New Mexico through the end of the week, keeping chances for strong to severe storms around through Friday. The main weather threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but an isolated spin up tornado/landspout or two cannot be ruled out. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures near or a few degrees below average across the east. Remain weather aware and keep your weather alerts on loud if you live in eastern New Mexico this week. Western New Mexico – don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses!