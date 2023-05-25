The chance for severe storms increases Thursday evening in eastern New Mexico. A higher threat for severe weather returns to the eastern half of the state Friday.

Storms are forming over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Thursday afternoon, but are struggling to make it off of the higher elevations. However, later this evening as a southerly wind picks up (known as the low-level jet stream), this will help to increase the threat of severe storms in eastern New Mexico, but especially in an area from Clayton to Tucumcari. These storms will likely stick around through Friday morning, with spotty showers and storms.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are likely across eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. These storms will once again bring a risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Storms will also be capable of producing tornadoes, so make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information and know where to go in case of a tornado. If a Tornado Warning is issued, go to a basement or the interior most room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Western New Mexico will remain warm and dry Friday afternoon.

Isolated storm chances return to the eastern half of the state Saturday afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe again, but the threat looks lower than Friday. Drier air filters in by Sunday as rain chances get pushed farther east towards the Texas state line. A few storms will also be possible over the northern mountains this weekend and into early next week, where slow moving storms will bring a threat of burn scar flash flooding. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain very warm heading into next week.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the eastern plains of New Mexico by the middle of next week.