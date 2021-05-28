Severe storm chances return to eastern New Mexico Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances will increase through the Memorial Day weekend, moving into the Albuquerque metro as early as Sunday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms have developed in eastern New Mexico this afternoon and will continue to gain strength as they move towards the Texas state line. Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for severe weather in the eastern half of the state will continue through Memorial Day, while the western half of the state will remain hot and dry.

Rain and storm chances will move into the Rio Grande Valley as early as Sunday afternoon, with increasing rain and thunderstorm chances on Memorial Day. Drier and warmer weather returns again by the middle of next week.