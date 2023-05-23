While drier air has started moving into western New Mexico, the eastern half of the state could see severe storms through the end of the week.

Scattered storms are once again bringing rain and even severe weather to northern and eastern parts of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. A couple very isolated showers brought rain to parts of the Albuquerque metro as well. A couple severe storms will still be possible through this evening in northeast New Mexico, but storms will once again be ending after sunset.

Another round of scattered storms will develop Wednesday afternoon in the northern mountains. As these storms move into northeast New Mexico by the evening, they will likely turn strong to severe, bringing a threat for large hail and damaging wind gusts. A couple more isolated storms will be possible as far south as the Sacramento Mountain and Roswell. Elsewhere it will be another mostly sunny and warm day.

Thursday and Friday afternoons will once again bring a chance for scattered, strong to severe thunderstorms across the eastern half of New Mexico. Once again these storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts, along with locally heavy rainfall. Meanwhile in the western half of the state, warmer weather will continue.

Drier air will return to eastern New Mexico Memorial Day Weekend, bringing lower rain chances. Otherwise a couple isolated storms will still be possible, while the whole state will hang onto above average temperatures.