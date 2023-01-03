NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.

Tomorrow, high pressure will begin to build to the south. This will usher in a lot more sunshine by Wednesday afternoon, but breezy winds will stick around east. Below average temperatures are expected for most of the state mid-week. The winds will begin to calm down by Thursday and temperatures will return to seasonable, warming even more into Friday.

Winds will begin to pick up Friday afternoon as a fast moving jet stream pushes over the state. Breezy to windy conditions are expected, but this will allow temperatures to warm a few more degrees, especially east. A weak disturbance will barely clip the northernmost portion of the state late Friday, bringing the chance for more northern mountain snow. For the rest of New Mexico, Friday’s storm will be mainly a wind maker.