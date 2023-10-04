Wednesday morning is cold in spots, but quiet and dry for all. Temperatures have fallen to freezing in the west mountains, and into the 30s and low 40s for much of northern New Mexico. Wear your warm layers! A cold front is moving into southeast New Mexico, dropping temperatures in the east plains as well. We will see high temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s this afternoon. A couple of cold fronts will move into eastern New Mexico through Friday, dropping temperatures off on that side of the state daily through the weekend. The rest of the state will see near normal temperatures through Sunday.

A couple of showers or storms will be possible in far southeast NM today. There is a low threat for severe weather in Lea and Roosevelt counties. The higher severe threat will be just over the state line in Texas. Clouds will cross northern NM today, and there may be a couple of sprinkles this afternoon in the northern mountains.