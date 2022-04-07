NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is starting out chilly, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Many areas, especially northern New Mexico, will need the warm layers for the morning commute! Thursday will be mild, with seasonal temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Winds will lighten up a bit, with the highest winds in the Four Corners, coming in from the northwest at 20-35 mph. The middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro will see winds up to around 15-25 mph today, still a light breeze, but not as bad as Wednesday’s 40 mph gusts. Friday will be even nicer, with calm winds and warmer temperatures.