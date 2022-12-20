Seasonable temperatures and calm conditions will persist through mid-week, brought by westerly upper-level winds. Today, however, will feature a bit more cloud coverage compared to Monday. This will keep temperatures a degree or two cooler than Monday, especially east. The upper level pattern will usher in warmer temperatures and mainly quiet conditions through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a lovely December day with plenty of sunshine before a huge arctic blast of frigid air pushes into the United States. Winds will begin to pick up late Wednesday ahead of the system. It will impact far northeastern New Mexico beginning Thursday. Those areas may see wind chill -25 to -35 below zero, which is why a Wind Chill Watch is in effect until 11 AM Friday morning for parts of the state.

By Friday, the arctic air will have taken control of the east. Everywhere along and east of the Central Mountain Chain will remain below freezing throughout the afternoon. Warming temperatures and much more sunshine is expected by the weekend. A lovely Christmas day is ahead.