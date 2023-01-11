A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.

The winds today will be the biggest impact from this storm system. They are already gusting 50-60 mph across the eastern plains, and are expected to continue this afternoon. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place all day across the eastern half of New Mexico as gusts could get up to 65 mph. Due to the gusty winds and very dry air, a Red Flag Warning and elevated fire danger will persist through 7 PM this evening.

The storm will also bring a cold front, allowing temperatures to continue to cool through Thursday, especially east. By Friday, a large ridge of high pressure will build across the Desert Southwest. High pressure brings calmer and warmer conditions, allowing high temperatures to climb through Saturday. A very active period will begin Sunday through the earlier parts of next week.