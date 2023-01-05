NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.

As this moisture from the atmospheric river pushes west, it will begin to dry out. Limited moisture will push into the state overnight Thursday and into Friday along with a weak upper level disturbance. This will allow isolated northern mountain snow, possibly pushing into the far Four Corners region. Precipitation will not be the biggest impact from this system.

Winds will be the state’s biggest impact Friday, with windy conditions east and breezy to the west. The westerly winds will allow for downslope warming east, with 70s returning to the forecast across the southeast Friday afternoon. Here in Albuquerque will be around 50, but still above average. Seasonable and calm conditions are expected to return this weekend.