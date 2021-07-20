Scattered thunderstorms return Tuesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon, mainly across the western half of New Mexico. There is a good chance for storms in the Albuquerque area this evening.

A more active afternoon is on tap for the western half of New Mexico Tuesday. Scattered storms will move southwest through the evening. Storms are likely in the Albuquerque metro after 4 pm. Afternoon shower and thunderstorms chances will be increasing into the end of the week as an easterly wave moves into the state. The best chance for rainfall across the western half of New Mexico will be Friday through the weekend. Most of eastern New Mexico will remain dry.

Once the easterly wave passes through the state by early next week, high pressure will redevelop over the southern Great Plains. This will set up a more classic monsoon pattern, keeping afternoon storm chances around, and bringing them a little farther east.