Scattered thunderstorms continue this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another weekend means more scattered storms around New Mexico. It’s been this way for much of the summer thanks to a stronger monsoon pattern this year. That continues through Sunday with scattered storms once again beginning in the afternoon.

While Albuquerque caught a break Saturday, we’ll see storms arrive by dinner Sunday. Meanwhile, the storms Saturday evening will continue to affect southwest New Mexico near Silver City as well as the Sacramento Mountains near Ruidoso. One other batch of storms from the northern mountains is moving south over I-40 just west of Santa Rosa. These will slowly wind down after 8-9 p.m. Saturday night.

Skies turn partly cloudy to mainly clear overnight. Sunday morning will start mild and muggy with temps in the mid-60s. Highs will be toasty once again as ABQ reaches 90 degrees. Santa Fe will be in the middle 80s and Roswell will be very hot with highs in the middle 90s. The high heat continues through the beginning of next week as we dry out slightly. Our summertime temps finally begin cooling down mid to late next week as some tropical moisture arrives from the southwest.