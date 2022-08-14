NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –It was certainly a tale of west versus east once again this afternoon. Central and eastern NM stayed dry and hot while the west saw scattered storms producing some flooding conditions near the Black Fire burn scar. We’ll quickly see these storms lose steam after sunset tonight after dumping some heavier downpours in northern Grant/southern Catron counties. High temps reached into the lower 90s for Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Roswell reached 98°, Tucumcari 97°, and Santa Fe 89°. These toasty temps will slowly exit the state with rain chances spiking this week.

Our ridge of high pressure weakens to our northeast which will allow a couple of backdoor fronts to cross the area. These will drop high temps and bring much high rain chances north. Our risk of flash flooding will become concerning over the Calf Canyon burn scar, but also for all the northern mountains. By Monday storm chances begin increasing slightly over central NM. The middle Rio Grande Valley could pick up a late-day storm closer to the Sandia. Tuesday, the first cold front will swing through the northeast bringing heavy rain midweek north of I-40. The south stays dry at this time but will see better storm chances later in the week. Our metro temps trend cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s.