NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture will linger around all weekend, continuing to create daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Above average temperatures will also persist through the weekend ahead, before cooling down to seasonable by mid next week.

The best potential for showers and storms today will be along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. The coverage will be slightly higher today than yesterday, and will continue to become more widespread throughout the weekend and early next week.

Rain chances continue to push west through the next days as dry air retreats. High pressure over the four corners will trap moisture below. The moisture under the high will be recycled, allowing for daily afternoon showers and storms.

A backdoor front will push into the northeastern part of the state by Monday, allowing for more moisture and higher chances of heavier thunderstorms into early next week. Cooler temperatures are forecast by mid next week.