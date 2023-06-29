NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers, thunderstorms and virga will move northeast through the Rio Grande Valley, southwest NM, the northern mountains and most of eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. Rain will be hit or miss and light, and gusty winds are expected. Southwest Colorado will be under Red Flag Warnings this afternoon and evening, where the air will be dry and winds breezy, up to around 35 mph.

Temperatures will stay very hot today, but a minor cool down will arrive Saturday, dropping temperatures below the triple digits in the southeast plains. Most of the state will dry out Friday through the weekend, but the east plains and Sangre de Cristo will see storms each afternoon and evening, with Saturday being the driest day of the weekend.