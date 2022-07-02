NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s another stormy evening for the higher terrain, especially over the northern mountains. We have more mountain flash flooding for the burn scars through 8:30 p.m. They’ve already collected 0.50″ of rainfall and more to come this evening as more storms develop. Showers will eventually subside later tonight as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. So if you had any plans for the 4th, you may want to reschedule especially in the mountains camping or hiking. If you’re just planning on the outdoor backyard barbecue, you should have limited issues in the valleys.

The main bullseye for the holiday weekend will be over the northwest highlands. This means more rain for Grants south to Quemado Sunday and Monday. The southeast corner of the state continues to stay dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s. The ABQ metro will see highs near 90° rather consistently over the next week with daily rounds of PM storms around the RGV. Our pattern will support a strong ridge of high pressure to our east that will overall limit the number of storms across eastern NM the next week. So our main focus of afternoon/evening storms will remain mostly confined to the higher spots north and west of Albuquerque.