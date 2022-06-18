NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some heavier rain is moving into the greater Albuquerque metro area this evening. Our second day of the monsoon is already delivering. Expect heavy rainfall/isolated flash flooding locally through the evening as bands of showers and storms continue moving through New Mexico this evening. So keep that umbrella handy through the evening and into Sunday. More monsoon moisture moves into the state while moving slightly east. This allows parts of eastern NM to tap into some rain as well. Temperatures meanwhile trend much cooler, even below average by early next week. Highs will even average 15° below normal Tuesday with highs only in the middle 70s for the ABQ/Rio Rancho areas. Areas across northwest NM will see less rain coverage early next week with the shift in the upper-level winds.

Flash flooding will be a real concern over the burn scars, especially Sunday over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Meanwhile, areas west of the Continental Divide will slowly begin drying out and warming up into next week. Overall, our state is nestled between an upper-level ridge to our east and an upper-level low to our west. Both of these features will continue to draw moisture into our state. So we’ll keep the daily afternoons storms around through Wednesday with some drier air arriving afterward.