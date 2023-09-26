Surface moisture continues to surge across the state early this morning, pushing farther west and north from southeastern New Mexico. This will allow storms to form in the higher elevations south of I-40 this afternoon, pushing southeast off the mountains over the lower elevations. There is the chance for severe storms south, mainly including large hail (1-2″) and damaging wind gusts (50+ mph). Albuquerque will be a bit too far north to see much rainfall, but an isolated hit or miss storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon.

Most activity will fizzle out late tonight, with just a few clouds sticking around east into early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon an isolated shower/storm far east is possible, but much drier air will infiltrate the state from west to east throughout the day. Breezy to windy conditions will arrive Thursday and continue into the weekend.

High temperatures will remain above average statewide this week, continuing to climb through Thursday. Thursday afternoon will see summerlike heat as high pressure elongates, with high temperatures expected to get within a couple degrees of record breaking.