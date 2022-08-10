Strong storms persisted throughout much of this evening, but most have already diminished now that the sun has set. However, isolated storms to the south of I-40 are possible overnight and into early tomorrow morning, mainly along the I-25 corridor. Flash flooding remains a threat through late tonight over all recent burn scars. Any storm that forms this week will have the potential to drop a lot of rainfall and cause flash flooding, so remain weather aware and always remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Tomorrow will be more of the same, a rinse and repeat of today with afternoon showers and storms expected across a majority of the state. However, a backdoor disturbance will round the high pressure over Colorado tonight, pushing more moisture south. The most widespread coverage of precipitation will move south into tomorrow afternoon compared to today.

By Friday, dry air will begin wrapping around the high pressure system, bringing calmer and quieter conditions across the northern and eastern parts of the state. Numerous storms are expected across the Gila, scattered across the Sacramento Mountains, and isolated across the northern mountains.