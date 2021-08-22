Scattered storms return to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing a return of higher moisture content this morning. Dew points have risen a solid 10-15+ degrees thanks to a southerly wind flow.

We’re also seeing more clouds and warmer temperatures to start our Sunday, as well as a full blue moon! By this afternoon, expect more widespread storms to form. Some of these could produce some very heavy rainfall especially south of I-40. Flash flood watches are in effect for Socorro, Catron, Lincoln, and Otero counties through tonight. High temperatures will cool off a few degrees due to the rain.

For Monday, the moisture and scattered PM showers linger, but the risk of flash flooding diminishes. Temperatures will begin their warming trend near 90 degrees in ABQ. There’s more heat where that came from too! A mini-heatwave will arrive midweek due to a ridge of high pressure moving in. We’ll see widespread 90s all across central and southern NM, while mid to upper 80s dominate northward. Rain showers return late in the week to crush these above-average temperatures.