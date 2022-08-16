NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A very active monsoon pattern will continue this week with increasing storm chances into the weekend. Deep, tropical, monsoon moisture will begin streaming into the state Thursday with widespread storms and heavy rainfall Saturday.

Overnight, rain will continue across parts of far southern New Mexico as a remnant tropical low spin south of New Mexico. The remnant tropical low will continue to bring more rain on Wednesday to far south-central and southwestern parts of New Mexico.

Meanwhile, more storms will develop across western and northern parts of the state. Heavy rain will again be likely over northern burn scars, bringing another very high threat of flash flooding. Isolated storms will also be possible around the Albuquerque metro.

Beginning Thursday, a deep surge of monsoon moisture will begin to move into far southwestern parts of the state as the previously mentioned tropical low-pressure system will sit over Sonora, Mexico. Southerly winds will draw up all of that moisture into the state and will increase rain chances every day into this upcoming weekend.

Rain and thunderstorm chances peak on Saturday with widespread, heavy rainfall possible. Some areas will see a few to several inches of rain over the next week in New Mexico. Temperatures will also be much cooler with the widespread rain chances on Saturday. Storm chances will continue into early next week, keeping the risk for flash flooding very high.