Scattered storms moving through central New Mexico this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday was all about the high heat! We reached 100 degrees in Albuquerque and 97 in Santa Fe. Farmington tied their all-time record high temperature of 105! But now the extreme heat is peaking as a cold front moves its way across the state. We’ll see higher wind gusts (35-45 mph) through the evening as a canyon wind develops. Sunday will feature temperatures cooling down nearly 10 degrees statewide, except northwestern NM.

The bigger story will be the severe risk of thunderstorms late afternoon and evening across central and southern New Mexico. These storms could produce strong winds over 60 mph as well as hail. These strong storms will quickly move south after dark Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will still see some isolated storms especially over the northern mountains, but they won’t be as widespread as this weekend. That will change come Wednesday and Thursday as another disturbance moves through the state again.

