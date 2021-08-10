Scattered storms for parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will continue to move into the state over the next few days. The combination of moisture and a few weather disturbances will help increase the chance of rain in most areas throughout the workweek.
Forecast Continues Below
- Business: Amazon forewent incentives to build massive facilities
- Entertainment: Albuquerque bar and music venue implements vaccine policy for concerts
- Community: Dogs and their puppies found abandoned outside Santa Fe Animal Shelter
- Vaccine: UNM research studies link between COVID vaccine and fitness
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.