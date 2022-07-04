NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mild, with partly cloudy skies. The morning through early afternoon will be dry and mostly sunny. Storms will start popping up in the south-central and west/southwest mountains by around noon.

Storms will stay in the mountains for a couple of hours, before moving north/northeast over the lower terrain by around 3-4 PM. The best chance for storms in the Metro will be 4-8 PM, with some light showers possible after the storms move out. There may be some light rain during the fireworks show tonight. Showers will last through the night in parts of northern New Mexico. Flash flooding will be possible, especially around the burn scars, and saturated ground in the western high terrain.