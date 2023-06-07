NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mostly cloudy and mostly dry, as light showers end in far east-central New Mexico. It is a quiet morning, and clouds will clear from southwest to northeast throughout the morning.
Expect some sunshine, before storms develop in the mountains during the early afternoon and quickly move east into the Valley and plains. The Metro may see showers and storms from around 3 to 7 p.m. Eastern New Mexico will see more widespread storms from around 2 to 10 p.m., and there will be a chance for burn scar flooding and severe storms. Hail and damaging winds will be possible from a few storms in the east plains. Drier skies are expected Thursday through the weekend.