NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is going to continue pushing southwest across the state today, as high pressure builds in Arizona. This cold front is increasing moisture content across the north and central, and high pressure will recycle that moisture every day into the week ahead.

This setup will bring New Mexico daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone will see the chances everyday. Today the highest potential for precipitation lies over higher elevations and across the northern and western halves of the state. A flood watch remains in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains through tonight, as 1-2″ more rainfall is possible on top of what the area has already seen.

The storms are expected to continue through tonight and even possibly linger around into the overnight hours. Storms will form over the northern mountains and push south, bringing the Albuquerque metro a better chance for storms tonight.

Wednesday will most likely be the calmest day out of the next 5-7, at least in the ABQ metro, with drier air moving into the eastern portion of the state. More monsoon moisture is expected to surge across the state by the late week and continue into the weekend – kind of a rinse and repeat of last week.