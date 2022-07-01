NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The scattered showers and storms are returning this holiday weekend across many parts of New Mexico. We’re already seeing storms develop over the Sacramento Mountains giving Ruidoso more rain. We’ll see better overall rain coverage beginning this afternoon with locally heavy rain/flash flooding over western NM. It won’t be quite as wet as last weekend but still expect storms to cancel outdoor plans especially in the mountains. High temperatures will fall a few degrees from Thursday due to more moisture available. We’ll pick up more of a strong monsoonal flow off the Pacific Ocean keeping the threat of daily afternoon storms alive west of I-25 throughout the weekend.

The hottest and driest weather will be across Roswell and the southeast portion. High temps will be in the middle to upper 90s for Tucumcari, Roswell, and Santa Rosa. Temps will peak in the upper 80s for the Albuquerque metro this weekend. It’ll be moderately humid, making the temperatures feel a little hotter. Sunday into Monday, we’ll see some drier conditions for northwest New Mexico. The best chances of storms move slightly over the central to southwest parts of our state.