Isolated storms will continue across southeast New Mexico through Friday night. Another round of scattered storms are likely across New Mexico Saturday.

Showers and storms have developed across southeast New Mexico, especially east of the Sacramento Mountains. These storms will continue to drift to the northeast through this evening, with some showers and storms sticking around past midnight tonight.

Drier weather will return to start the day Saturday, but more showers and thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon. Areas along and east of the Continental Divide will see the best chance for storms tomorrow, which could bring locally heavy rainfall. A line of heavier rainfall may develop from the Sacramento Mountains to east-central parts of New Mexico into the northeast part of the state. Some forecast models have this band of rain dropping over 1″ of rain in those areas. The rain will stick around into early Sunday morning.

Storms will redevelop again Sunday and Monday afternoons farther east and north compared to Saturday. Windy weather will return to the state too through Monday, with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts possible.

Drier weather and calmer winds will settle in starting Tuesday as a Pacific and backdoor cold front will push through the state into Wednesday. These will bring some of the coolest weather we have seen in months, even the first freeze of the season to parts of New Mexico.