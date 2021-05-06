Scattered storms develop Friday afternoon

Scattered showers and storms develop Friday afternoon across New Mexico.

Another warm and dry day for most of New Mexico Thursday. A couple isolated showers will develop across the southeastern part of the state, but they will mostly be virga as there is still very dry air at the surface. A surge in moisture is expected overnight though as storms fire this afternoon over Chihuahua, Mexico, and the moisture is brought northward with southerly winds. This moisture will set the stage for scattered showers and storms from the Continental Divide and east Friday afternoon.

Drier air returns Saturday, along with windy weather, creating a critical fire danger across parts of the state. A backdoor cold front and a weak upper level disturbance on Sunday will bring isolated storm chances back to some in the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico through Monday.