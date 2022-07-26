NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture continues to surge across the Desert Southwest today, and will persist through the rest of the work week ahead. It’s all dominated by the location of the high pressure system, which is located over the Central US, and allowing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to stream across the state.

Today there is the potential for scattered storms beginning to pop up on the mountaintops in the early afternoon, especially along and west of the Central Mountain Chain. These storms will spread into lower elevations, generally moving slowly from south to north. The large amount of moisture in the atmosphere combined with the slow nature of the storms will create flash flood threats into this afternoon and evening. A Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight for the Northern and Western Mountains, into the Northwest Highlands and the northern portion of the Sacramento Mountains.

Many areas across the west and north have already seen a good amount of rain, and with saturated soils, these areas also have the potential for flooding this afternoon. The flood threat will most likely continue throughout the rest of the week ahead in those similar locations.

Monsoon moisture is expected to push east by Thursday and Friday, allowing for more widespread coverage of storms by the late week. The best potential for the southeastern plains to see rain will be by the late week.