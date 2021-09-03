Scattered storms building south Friday afternoon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the weekend, and despite it being September, there are more storms in our forecast over the holiday weekend. We’ll also see a cold front across the region Saturday. This will give us abundant moisture with locally heavy rainfall especially across eastern New Mexico.

Our rain chances begin dwindling after this however as drier air arrives from the northwest. For now, it looks like our unofficial end of summer will put an end to a healthy monsoon season for now.

For Friday afternoon, parts of the south are under flash flood watches. Ruidoso, as well as other parts of the Sacramento Mountains, will see the heaviest rain Friday.

Most football games north stay dry or have little risk of showers. Saturday is a different story though. Widespread heavy rain and even some stronger wind gusts will be likely for northeast NM. Rain chances remain high across southern NM for Sunday. But by Monday, big changes are ahead. Much drier and warmer air arrives from high pressure. This will erase our rain chances through next week.