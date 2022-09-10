It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state this evening and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay moisture combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 1-2.5″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio and El Porvenir. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening. A reminder to avoid creeks and low-lying areas.

The storms will continue increasing this evening thanks to the backdoor front. This cold front is crashing temperatures all over the Great Plains and Intermountain West. We’re seeing some of the cooler temps moving into eastern NM. Clayton only reached 60° this afternoon! These chillier temps are more typical of late October!

Overnight tonight, we’ll have a much stronger canyon wind develop through the Tijeras Canyon. The metro could see wind gusts over 30-40 mph into Sunday morning along with some scattered lighter rain showers for Albuquerque in the morning. The stronger storms will set up west of the central mountain chain Sunday afternoon with more locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, the unseasonably cool temps will be the main story for eastern and northern NM. Highs will average 10-15° below normal.

Monday into mid-next week we’ll see more scattered afternoon storms while the rest of the tropical moisture still lingers. Finally, by Thursday we’ll dry out and heat up with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the RGV.