NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state this morning. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers through the mid-morning, before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon.

Storms will push southwest off of the mountains, bringing a good chance of rain to the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Southeast NM will stay the driest today.