NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front moved into the state from the east Monday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and low level moisture to the state. Southern New Mexico will warm back into the 100s today, but the rest of the state will be in the 80s and 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms are moving east across the state as of midday, and more storms will develop afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will move east today, lasting into the overnight hours. Severe storms will be possible in far eastern NM, with damaging wind and hail. There will be a chance for scattered rain and storms in the Metro during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy, especially around the northern mountains, with gusts up to 40 mph. This, and dry air in that region, is prompting red flag warnings for high fire danger. Wildfires will be able to ignite and spread rapidly today around the northern mountains.