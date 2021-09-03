Scattered storms and heavy rain returns Saturday

Monsoon moisture will be on the increase overnight and Saturday, increasing the chance for storms in the afternoon, with the potential for heavy rain across the central mountains and eastern New Mexico.

Showers and storms will continue into this evening, mainly across southeast New Mexico. However, overnight, storms are likely to redevelop across south central New Mexico into Saturday morning. A couple isolated showers will even be possible in the Albuquerque metro. Southerly winds tonight will pump moisture northward, and a backdoor cold front will bring even more moisture to the eastern plains for Saturday. This will fuel a good chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible along the central mountain chain and eastern New Mexico.

Drier air begins to move in from the north Sunday, pushing the monsoon moisture and rain chances into southern New Mexico. The dry air will overtake the state by Labor Day, limiting the chance for rain for nearly everybody. High pressure will bring a prolonged break from the monsoon next week, keeping nearly the entire state rain free all of next week as temperatures climb above normal.