NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. We have storms from Santa Rosa to Fort Sumner, northeast of Roswell, and Clovis to Tatum. Rain will end by around mid-morning, with more storms developing by the early afternoon in the mountains.

Flash flooding is expected in the mountains by the early afternoon, and a flood watch will be in effect through the afternoon and evening. Storms will move south/southwest again today during the late afternoon and evening. The Metro will see hit or miss showers and storms as early as around 2 PM.