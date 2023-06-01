NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms continue to push through eastern New Mexico this morning, leaving behind flooded roadways in the east plains. More storms will push through the east plains, northeast highlands and Four Corners throughout the morning, as storms from along outflow boundaries and as a low pressure center moves into the Four Corners.

All storms will be along and north of I-40, or in the east plains today. There is a low severe threat in the east plains and northeast highlands, where a couple of supercells may produce damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. A couple of storms will develop over the Sandias and Mt. Taylor, and those storms will move northeast towards Santa Fe and the northern mountains. The middle and lower Rio Grande Valley, as well as southwest NM will stay dry. Winds will be breezy across southeast NM, but lighter than Wednesday for the rest of the state.