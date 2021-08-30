Scattered storms across the state

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the forest service announced three virtual public meetings to be hosted by the Lincoln National Forest. The meetings will discuss the Draft Forest Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

A press release sent out Monday states these are part of the Forest Plan Revision process, which will guide forest management practices for the 1.1 million-acre Lincoln National Forest for the next 10 to 15 years. The meetings will be held on Zoom at the following dates and times: