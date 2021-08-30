Scattered storms across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Less moisture and therefore fewer storms will be the rule on Tuesday with highs in the low 90’s. By Wednesday, moisture will quickly increase from the south leading to widespread showers and storms through Friday. The biggest risk will be flash flooding under heavy rain making storms.
