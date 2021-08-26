Scattered storms across parts of the state

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that Casey Fitch will fill a judgeship vacancy on the Third Judicial District Court. Fitch replaces Lisa C. Shultz, who retired.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Fitch left private practice in 2017 to join the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. Fitch is a graduate of Socorro High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis and his law degree from the University of Seattle in 2004. The news release says Fitch moved back to New Mexico in 2010.