Scattered storms across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture returns to the state late this week through the weekend. Showers and storms will set up from NE to SW across the state each afternoon. The storms will be slow-moving so flooding will be the main concern. More showers are possible early next week.
Forecast Continues Below
