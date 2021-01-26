Scattered snow to continue Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is dry and cool, with some breezy winds that are making it feel colder. You won't have any weather issues on the roads this morning, but the next winter storm moves in today, bringing another round of snow and rain showers. Scattered showers will be possible today, especially this afternoon, with snow in the northwest and mountains, and rain for the Rio Grande Valley. The heaviest snow will move in tonight through Tuesday. The mountains and northwest New Mexico will see the most snow accumulation, but the Rio Grande Valley will only see around an inch of snow. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will go into effect today, lasting through tomorrow night. Winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts up to around 30-35 mph in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will only warm into the 30s and 40s.