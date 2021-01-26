Scattered snow to continue Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rounds of heavy snow are moving across the state, leaving roads snow-covered and icy. Scattered snow will continue all day, across all of the state except the southeast plains. A few rain showers or storms will be possible in the southeast and far east plains. The heaviest snow accumulation during the day will be in the mountain ranges and the northeast highlands. Winds will be breezy again, with 35-40 mph gusts in southern New Mexico. Temperatures will stay cold, so be sure to wear warm layers!

