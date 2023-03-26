It’s another cold one this morning with temps in the teens for Taos and Las Vegas! We’re in the single digits for the ski valleys, so grab those winter coats again today. Conditions won’t improve too much for the northern half of the state this afternoon again, with highs 15-20° below average. We’re also picking up some lighter snow showers this morning for the higher terrain for northern and western NM. Some minor accumulation is possible for places like Grants, Gallup, and into the Jemez Mountains. The East Mountains could also pick up some a dusting to an inch or so. The ski resorts could see a few more inches through the day.

The stronger winds will also continue in this forecast. West winds will peak 30-40 mph while temperatures remain well below average through into Monday. We’ll finally see some warmer temps by Tuesday as our winds turn from the south. A brief ridge builds in before the next storm eyes southern California and the desert southwest. This allows high temps to soar closer to average, lower to middle 60s in the ABQ metro and approaching 80° south. The storm begins spilling into western NM early Thursday, cranking up wind gusts dramatically. Our temperatures will be all over the place then, with highs falling west but soaring east. The rest of the state cools off later in the week as showers develop into Friday afternoon.