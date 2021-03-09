Scattered showers travel east across New Mexico Tuesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain showers are moving east across New Mexico this afternoon. Skies will stay cloudier today for all, and showers will come to an end tonight, but mountain snow will continue through tomorrow morning for the San Juan Mountains. The San Juans could see 2″ to 6″ of snow tonight through Wednesday. The New Mexico northern mountains could see a trace to 2″ in the high elevations tonight through tomorrow morning.

The wind will be gusty again around the southwest and northeast mountains. Wind advisories will be in effect through the evening, with gusts up to 45 mph in those areas. Places not in the advisories will see winds between 20-30 mph, strongest during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping just a few degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunnier and drier, but strong winds up to around 45 mph will be widespread across the state. Snow showers will stay in the forecast for the San Juan mountains everyday through the weekend.