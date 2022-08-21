NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to very muggy conditions south with scattered showers near Silver City and T or C. The Gila River is seeing some flooding this morning as is the Pecos River. These levels are still high, given the very heavy rainfall Saturday evening.

Some southern cities received more than 2″ of rainfall with this storm. Tucumcari, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso all saw significant rains this weekend. For the ABQ metro, we’ll see some sunshine this morning which will warm us up into the lower 80s later. Highs will rebound a solid 7-10° from Saturday, shying away from record cool temp again. We’ll see some pop-up scattered PM storms develop in the northern mountains, but they’ll remain rather isolated.

Monday, we’ll begin seeing a more typical monsoon pattern with higher moisture. So our rain coverage increases by the afternoon and evening. We’ll see storms push into the metro for rush hour. Our high temps will slowly warm a degree or two each day. Our temps will still be several degrees below average with daily rounds of storms setting up over the higher terrain. These storms will then later push into the RGV around the Sandia. Our rather active pattern continues this week.