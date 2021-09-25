Scattered showers pushing north this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the most part, the rain Saturday has been confined to south of I-40. However, one heavier shower ran right into Albuquerque! It went on to produce some locally heavy rainfall (between 0.50″ and 0.70″ in the NE heights) and some gusty winds.

All this means a different weather pattern is now in place. It’s a return of the monsoon, just in time for the last week of the season. It’ll end on a wetter note for sure due to a storm system across southern Arizona. This low will slowly trek eastward through Monday, keeping rain chances in the state until Tuesday. The highest rain totals will fall west of the Continental Divide.

After a brief lull midweek, another storm develops across the same spot. This one will be stronger and produce widespread heavier rain totals across the state leading up to Balloon Fiesta. It’ll feel like fall by Thursday and Friday as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees. Thankfully, it does look a little quieter to kick off the big weekend but we’ll still battle some showers in the afternoon.