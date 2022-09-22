Active weather continues pushing into north central NM overnight. We’ve seen heavy rain and flooding near Cuba with 2-2.5″ of rain earlier. A couple of storms even collided to create a weak landspout tornado in San Juan County this afternoon. The storms are weakening into lighter showers as they move east. We’ll continue to see lighter rain move east, giving us foggy conditions overnight in the northern mountains. The ABQ metro also has a couple rounds of steady rain. The heaviest fell over the southwest quadrant of the city with radar estimates of a half an inch. We’ll clear out early Friday morning from north to south as drier air arrives. So temperatures will be chillier waking up Friday morning near the Four Corners. Mild temperatures continue to cling to southern NM however.

Storms return Friday afternoon for the central mountain chain, but much drier weather arrives north. So the northwest highlands will finally dry out Friday into the weekend. The ABQ metro could still see some scattered evening showers Friday, but we’ll dry out the rest of the weekend. High temperatures will hold steady into the lower to middle 80s for the Rio Grande Valley. The northeast corner will see a backdoor front move through Sunday morning. Temps will cool 5° or so into early next week for Clayton and Las Vegas. Some weaker monsoon moisture will try to spark some PM storms in the mountains.