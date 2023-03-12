Once again showers are moving through northern New Mexico this Sunday afternoon and evening. Parts of northern Sandoval County near the Jemez are even seeing some weak thunderstorms roll through the area. Los Alamos and Santa Fe can expect some lighter rain move through as well. We’re not expecting high rain totals with this pattern, but ultimately the showers continue for the same spots Monday afternoon as well. The cold front continues pushing its way through eastern NM this evening, cooling temps 10-15°. Clayton and Raton only climbed into the middle 40s! Meanwhile, southern NM remains mainly sunny and much drier with temps in the lower 70s for Socorro and Roswell. So what a difference across the state. Showers eventually end later tonight as some clouds break up as we lose the instability of the daytime.

Monday will be quite similar to Sunday with highs in the lower 60s in Albuquerque. but much cooler north. Temps also cool for Roswell as the front clears the area. We’ll clear the showers away for a day, before our next storm system digs into the desert southwest. Our main impacts will be colder temperatures, better moisture, and some stronger wind gusts. Southern NM has been staying dry recently, but this could change later Wednesday into Thursday. Our precip. starts as rain initially, but as colder temperatures arrive, snow will reach more places this time around. Bottom line: the active pattern which has been slamming slamming California and the west coast looks to impact our state the next week as well.