Scattered showers for parts of New Mexico Tuesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are some scattered showers and weak thunderstorms south of I-40 Tuesday morning. These are moving slow, dropping light to moderate rain. They will dissipate throughout the morning commute by around 9 a.m.

Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday, with storms developing in the mountains by the early afternoon, and moving west/northwest during the late afternoon and evening. We will see a better chance for rain in the Metro area Tuesday evening, as storms move in over the Sandia Mountains. Some flash flooding may be possible in the Rio Grande Valley and west half of the state. Meanwhile, far eastern New Mexico will be the driest today.

