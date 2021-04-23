Scattered showers for our Friday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –More breezy winds are in the forecast this afternoon—but this time we’ll add some scattered rain showers in the mix. We’re seeing a weak disturbance pass to our east this afternoon so we’ll keep rain chances in the forecast throughout the day. Some light snow can even be expected over the northern mountains as some seasonably cooler air moves in with wind gusts 25-35 mph.

The clouds clear away tonight as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll warm steadily Saturday afternoon and become even warmer Sunday as temps surge from warm downsloping winds east of the central mountains.

But we’re not done with the wintry weather, as another potent trough arrives by Tuesday of next week, bringing rain chances, wind, and much cooler temps.