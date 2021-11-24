Scattered showers continue Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finally some rain! It was the wettest day in Albuquerque since September 30. The Albuquerque International Sunport collected 0.12″ of rain, Santa Fe received 0.16″, while the big winner was Gallup with 0.41 inches. Very light snow will also continue for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo through tonight. A couple of quick inches can be expected through midnight as the storm continues pushing east. As our second backdoor cold front arrives, we’ll see temperatures tank and skies eventually clear early Thursday. It’ll be a very chilly Thanksgiving Day across New Mexico as temperatures plunge 5-15° below average.

But the cold snap is relatively short-lived as milder air returns Friday. Downsloping winds will dramatically bump temps into the middle 60s east of the central mountains. For Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, we’ll warm back into the upper 50s to near 60 all weekend and into next week under mainly sunny skies. Our upper-level low will continue hanging out near the bootheel through early Saturday. So for southern New Mexico, expect some isolated rain showers and cloudier skies through then. The storm clears the state by Sunday as everyone will see sunny skies.